NAGEL, Lorraine (Lodowski)

December 30, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved wife of the late Arthur Nagel; dearest mother of Sharon (Donald) Mitchell, Janice (William) Gucwa; dear grandmother of Kelly (Jason) Riley, Brian (Jay) Gucwa, Donnie (Theresa) Mitchell, Jessica Gucwa; also survived by four great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 9:30 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of WNY, 100 James E. Casey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14206. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.