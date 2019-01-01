My View: Multicultural lessons learned on Seneca Street

By Lou Speranza

I spent the first five years of my life growing up just west of what now the popular Hydraulic District. We lived on Seneca Street across the street from one famous family-owned Italian restaurant and down the street from a recently closed, 105-year-old, family-owned Italian restaurant.

The massive Buffalo Police garage was directly across the street from us and remains to this day. We lived in a double with a storefront out front and a concrete grape crusher used to make homemade wine in the back.

The storefront was used as a small deli and store that my grandmother had run during the 1930s and ’40s. My aunt and three little female cousins lived in the upstairs apartment and would walk me to and from St. Lucy’s School on Swan Street for nursery school.

When I wasn’t playing with my little cousins I played with two little African-American sisters a couple of doors down. We used to listen to the boat’s foghorns out on the river and played chalk games on the sidewalk.

There was a liquor store with a car wash in back that was owned by a friend of my father. My dad and I would often walk down and hang out.

I would watch the cars being washed and the workers would tease me, all in good fun. These are great memories of nice people. Our neighborhood was racially and culturally mixed, which I was oblivious to as a young kid.

As I got older, after we had moved to a neighborhood closer to Bethlehem Steel where my father worked, we would make weekly trips back to the old neighborhood and house, which we were trying to rent out with limited success.

By then, in the ’60s, the first wave of urban renewal had begun and St. Lucy’s, along with our house and the liquor store and car wash, had been torn down to make room for housing, which remains to this day. The neighborhood had changed forever with new groups of people moving in.

All of this exposure to multiple cultures during my formative years served to always make me feel comfortable with diverse groups of people. Many years later I took a job in Washington, D.C., a magnet for people from all over the country.

My coworkers were a mixture of all types and a friendly group with a unified love of our agency’s mission and spirit of cooperation. After work get-togethers for dinner or drinks were always a blast. I learned a great deal about other countries and also about different areas of the U.S.

Several years later I reluctantly moved back to Buffalo for the usual family expat reasons. I got to invite my old boss and his congressional aide girlfriend, both originally from Louisiana, to stay with us for a weekend. Niagara Falls, skiing and chicken wings were all part of the weekend’s activity.

The fact that they happened not to look like me and were from the Deep South never entered my mind. It was all about spending quality time with great people.

Looking back I believe that I was lucky to have been exposed to such a diverse group of people and that my dad took the time to take me around the neighborhood those first 10 years of my life.

Lou Speranza, of Orchard Park, didn’t realize he was learning about diversity while growing up in Buffalo.