MILLIKIN, James M.

MILLIKIN - James M. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 27, 2018. Devoted father of Robert, Annette, Angela, James and John; loving and cherished grandfather; dear son of the late John and Helen Millikin; fond brother of Ann (late Frank) Scordato and Lynn Millikin; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Interment, Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com