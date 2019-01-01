MERRIFIELD, Marion Frances

Of North Collins, NY, December 29, 2018; beloved daughter of the late John A. and Marion Merrifield; loving sister of the late John W. Merrifield. Visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment North Collins Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com