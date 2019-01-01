MATHIS, Roberta "Bobbie" (Wilson)

MATHIS - Roberta "Bobbie"

(nee Wilson)

Of Clarence Center, NY, December 30, 2018, peacefully in her home under Hospice Care, at age 62. Beloved wife of David J. Mathis; loving mother of Nicholas Michalak, Craig (Katerina) Mathis, Jacqueline (Dean) Wright and Joesph (Eileen) Mathis; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Diane Wilson; cherished grandmother of Vivienne, William, Adrian and Valerie Mathis; dear sister of Jacqueline (Robert) Sommer, Christopher Wilson and Amiee-Michelle Wilson; also survived by caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Thursday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Friday, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Interment Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com