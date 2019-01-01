Man dies in New Year's Day crash in Buffalo

One man died in a crash at 2:30 a.m. New Year's Day after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fire hydrant, a parked car and a light pole on Franklin Street, said Buffalo police.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-40s, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives, police said.

Police believe there may have been other individuals in the car who fled the scene.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling north in the 500 block of Franklin when it left the road, said accident investigators.

Anyone with information about the accident may contact Buffalo police.