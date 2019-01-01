Man charged in New Year's Eve burglary of Lockport store

A man was charged Monday night with breaking into Rent-A-Center, 73 Walnut St., in Lockport, police said.

Officers on patrol on Main Street responded to the scene at about 11:25 p.m. when they heard an alarm in the area. They went inside and saw a man gathering electronic items and trying to pick up a large, flat-screen television, Lockport Police said in a Facebook post.

Police determined the burglar had smashed a front window of the business to gain access to the building.

Gregory P. Pusateri, 38, was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, according to police.

Pusateri, who had an active arrest warrant from Lockport City Court, was treated for small cuts to his extremities.