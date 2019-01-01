LIPINOGA, Regina E. (Kaminski)

December 30, 2018, of West Seneca, NY, at the age of 92; beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Lipinoga; loving mother of Jacqueline (Kenneth) Kosnikowski, Paul (Lynette), Raymond J., Kenneth (Billie) and Robert (Pamela); also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of the late Lenoard (Adeline) Kaminski, late Rita (Martin) Turkiewicz, Alice (late Mathew) Chesal; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the barron-miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 8:30 AM in St. John XXIII Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Wednesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice.