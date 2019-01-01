KURZEL, Teresa D. (Barszcz)

KURZEL - Teresa D. (nee Barszcz)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Max Kurzel; loving daughter of the late Roman and Helen Barszcz; dear sister of Kristina (late Ronald) Sulkowski, Henrietta (Henry) Matuszewski, Edward (Josephine) Barszcz, Barbara (late Ken) Sliwinski and the late Stan Barszcz; adored aunt of Greg, Brian, Jake and Nikolas. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Adalbert's Church 212 Stanislaus St., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofunerhome.com