KRYPEL, Joyce A. (Mangino)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 31, 2018; beloved wife of Joseph John Krypel; devoted mother of Lou Ann (Michael) McMullen, Cindy (Gary) Gracon, Greg (Rebecca) Krypel and the late Gary (Antoinetta) Krypel; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Mangino; cherished sister of 11 brothers and sisters; dear sister-in-law of Christine Krypel. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 9 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Foundation. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com