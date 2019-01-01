Deaths Death Notices
KAUDERER, Clara "Koko" (Trowbridge)
Kauderer - Clara "Koko"
(nee Trowbridge)
December 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Bernard "Bud" Kauderer; dear mother of Nancy Sorger, Deborah (Richard II) Nightingale, Denise (Dr. John) Dillsworth; loving grandmother of James (Dr. Mary) Kauderer, Katrina (Eric) Dye, Brady (Finace' Lisa) Dillsworth, Courtney (Patrick) King, Justin Dillsworth; great-grandmother of Mara, Evangeline, Wyatt Hunter and Madeleine; sister of Roy (Late Winnie) Trowbridge, late Loretta (Frank) Gialloreto and the late James (Ruth) Trowbridge; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish, 260 Okell Street Buffalo, NY 14220 (St. Ambrose Worship site). Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
