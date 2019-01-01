Jamestown man charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs

A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after his vehicle went into a ditch, according to New York State Police.

Police said 19-year-old Codie Swartz was driving on Interstate 86 in Ellicott when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Swartz was not injured in the accident, police said.

Swartz was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests and was transported by troopers to the State Police Barracks in Jamestown, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert who determined that Swartz was under the influence of marijuana, according to State Police.

Swartz was released with tickets and scheduled to appear at a later date in Town of Ellicott Court.