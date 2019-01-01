House fire on Oakmont Avenue displaces five people
An adult and four children were displaced Monday following a kitchen fire at a house on Oakmont Avenue near Bailey Avenue, a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher confirmed.
The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. The cause was still under investigation Monday. The estimated damage to the building was $25,000 and $5,000 to the contents of the building.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was contacted to assist those displaced by the fire.
Story topics: Buffalo Fire Department/ house fire
