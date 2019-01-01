HEIGL, Evelyn G. (Schultz)

HEIGL - Evelyn G. (nee Schultz)

December 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Elmer E. Heigl; loving mother of Linda (James) Gena and Dawn (William) Duquin; dear grandmother of Neil (Leah) Gena, Julie Duquin, Nicole Gena, Douglas (Meredith) Duquin and Phillip (Jessica) Duquin; great-grandmother of Carter, Anthony and Gracie; sister of the late Everett, Olive, Virginia, Alice and Marjorie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM, at the Dietrich funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, at 10 AM, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 81 Burke Dr., Buffalo, NY 14215, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com