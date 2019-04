A Closer Look: M&T Center's Gold Dome Bank

The M & T Center's gold dome branch was originally built for the Buffalo Savings Bank. It was the vision of architects E.B. Green and William Sydney Wicks. The building, made of granite, is neoclassical Beaux Arts style and was finished in 1901. The gold dome at the top has been refinished three times -- in 1954, 1979 and 1998.