A Closer Look: The Central Terminal

After Amtrak departed the East Side landmark, the art deco structure fell into disrepair, victimized by an inattentive city administration, poor private ownership, vandalism and the march of time. Today, the enormous complex – which includes a concourse, tower building and baggage building – has urgent repair needs. The cost of the repairs is estimated from tens of millions of dollars to upwards of $100 million. Through photos by The News' Mark Mulville, see the parts of the terminal that aren't often on view for the public.