The steam-powered grain elevator was introduced in Buffalo in 1843. This view at Silo City features the Marine "A" Elevator near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A shute inside Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The Perot Malting Elevator, center, is situated next to the malting house, right, at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City is a collection of three grain elevators on Childs Street owned by Rick Smith of Rigidized Metals Corp. They are the American / Russell-Miller / Peavey Elevator, the Perot Elevator / American Malting Elevator / Genesee Brewing Elevator and the Marine "Au201d Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
With the completion of the Erie Canal in 1825, Buffalo stood at the intersection of two great water routes. Marine "A" Elevator is partially obscured by the vegetation that has popped up on the campus of Silo City over the years.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A shovel stands alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Industrial gears and equipment that kept the elavators working are now silent.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A conveyor plate has the look of a cartoon character inside an elevator at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of the grain conveyor belt system at Silo City near Childs Street in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Caretaker and watchman Jim "Swannie" Watkins spends most of his days keeping things safe from uninvited explorers at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A counter weight at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of the grain conveyor belt system at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of the grain conveyor belt system in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith stands at the base of the American Elevator at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view of RiverWorks at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Buffalo was the world's largest grain port from the 1850's until the first half of the 20th century. The view at Silo City also shows the lake and Rail Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith is constantly looking for ways to make his facility better and safer while keeping its historic charm.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Buffalo once had the nation's largest capacity for storing grain. A jet flies high above Marine "A" Elevator at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The American Elevator was a fierce competitor with the neighboring Perot Malting Co. at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
University at Buffalo architecture students interact with the wooden structures they built on the grounds at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old lighting fixture at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Detail of concrete work at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo. Thought to be the first in Buffalo built of reinforced concrete.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith has visions of how best to share his treasure with the Western New York community. He likes where things are going.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith, with his signature cowboy hat, enjoys walking on the industrial grounds.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith takes it all in at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo. Located just past the American Elevator. The 1907 complex, with an addition built in 1933, consists of two distinct buildings: the workhouse/elevator and the malthouse.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The Perot Malting Elevator at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo. Perot never had marine legs. It was connected to the American Elevator next door by an overhead conveyor that transferred grain to the Perot bins. The elevator was used for malting barley for beer.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The devil is in the details at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Jim "Swannie" Watkins, the watchman and handyman at Silo City, makes one of his frequent bike rides on the grounds.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A sky bridge of conveyor belts and chutes at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Years of wear and tear by Mother Nature on the walls at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Jim "Swannie" Watkins, the watchman and handyman at Silo City, checks the public entrance to the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Stairway in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
No shortage of stairs for explorers at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
One of the porthole-like windows at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
One of the old chutes that carried products from one end to the other at the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Owner Rick Smith on the band stage he built for his birthday party. "A fun time was had by all."
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
One of the old chutes that carried products from one end to the other at the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
One of the giant hoppers in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found around Silo City, like this old elevator in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Some of the grain still sits on a conveyor belt system in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of the grain conveyor belt system at the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view from Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Machines like this one separated the barley and wheat.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
University at Buffalo architecture students interact with the wooden structures they built on the grounds at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of the grain conveyor belt system at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old motor at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Part of a vacuum air handling apparatus at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old motor and belt at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Vent of an old motor at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A broom sits alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in a grain elevator at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Lots of power kept things moving.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Machines like this separated and ground the grain.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A broom sits alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in a grain elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
New improvements at the Standard Elevator, a nearby silo near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from an old window in the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view from the top of the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view from the top of the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view of the Old First Ward neighborhood from the top of the Perot Malting Elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Groundskeeper and watchman "Swannie Jim" Watkins rests near his workshop.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Visitors over the years left their marks at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old bucket.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Machines like this separated the barley and wheat.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Old electric boxes at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Machines like this separated the barley and wheat.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The view at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A shovel sits alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in a grain elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Paddles kept the products running through the system at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Old scale at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Old scale at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Old scale at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Wheels pulverized the product at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The lever that turned the system on or off at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Detail of a stair at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A working station just as it was when it was closed down in 1963.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A working station just as it was when it was closed down in 1963.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Artifacts left at a working station just as it was when it was closed down in 1963.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Discarded dust masks on the floor where they were dropped decades ago on that last shift.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Interior map on a wall.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Old key system for elevator.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The third-floor elevator stop at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A broom sits alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in a grain elevator at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
A broom sits alone, perhaps where a worker last left it in a grain elevator at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Conveyors moved the products along at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Grain that never made it out of the grain elevators is piled up in some parts at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old beer bottle sits untouched at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An elevator at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facility at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
The malting house exterior at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings inside the facility at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facilities at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Plenty of faded markings can be found inside the facilities at Silo City.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Machine used to move products to the upper levels at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
An old switch at Silo City near Childs Street.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs St. in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the Ohio Street bridge at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the surrounding neighborhood at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the surrounding neighborhood at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
View from the surrounding neighborhood at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
"Silo City" was the name given to this Buffalo architectural treasure by its current owner, Rick Smith. It consists of three grain elevator silo buildings - the Perot Malting Elevator, the American Elevator and the Marine "A" Elevator - and other obsolete plants situated on Childs Street along the Buffalo River near downtown Buffalo. The historic facilities have a rich past of producing malt made from barley and wheat which supplied the brewing industry for decades. The centerpiece of the complex is the Perot Malting Co. elevator and semi-attached malting house, which got its start in 1907 and closed in 1963 after the company dissolved.
