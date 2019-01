Islanders 3, Sabres 1

Photo: 1 / 30

The Buffalo Sabres' starting goalie made 14 saves in the second period to keep his teammates in the game after they lost Jack Eichel to an injury. However, Hutton's final start of 2018 will be remembered for the save he couldn't make in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in KeyBank Center.