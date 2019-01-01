Five charged with gun possession after false report of gunfire downtown

Buffalo police arrested five people and recovered a loaded handgun early Tuesday morning in downtown Buffalo after responding to a "shots fired" call, according to police reports.

A police report listed the location as 454 Pearl St., the address of La Delicias Taqueria restaurant, though it was not clear from the report whether that was in the area where the shots were reported or where the individuals were arrested.

Police determined no shots were fired, said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

The police report did not include the time of the incident, nor the names or ages of those arrested.

Officers pulled over a white Ford Explorer that matched the license plates of a vehicle reported to police in the area of the shots.

Police recovered a .40-caliber handgun from under the front passenger seat, as well as a bag of marijuana and an opened bottle of liquor. Two of the people in the SUV had bags of marijuana in their pockets and a third person had nine counterfeit $50 bills, according to the report.

Police have not released any further information.