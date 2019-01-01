Driver in Clarence collision charged with aggravated DWI

A driver with three passengers under 16 in his vehicle was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a collision Tuesday in Clarence, according to the State Police.

Troopers charged Christopher Sansone after the collision on Greiner Road, near Old Goodrich Road. Sansone's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped another vehicle, police said. Two passengers in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sansone failed several field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent. Authorities elevated the DWI charge to a felony under Leandra's Law because his passengers were under 16. Another juvenile who was in the vehicle was not under 16, troopers said.

Sansone also was charged with child endangerment and ticketed for texting while driving, failure to keep right and driving a vehicle without an inspection.