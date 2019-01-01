DENI, Frank

DENI - Frank December 29, 2018, age 88. Beloved husband of 62 years of Jennie (nee Ballaro) Deni; loving father of Joseph, Sandra, Kris and Leonard (Patti) Deni; cherished grandfather of Frank, Jack, Alexis, Salvatore, Sophia and Gianna; caring brother of Giovanna (late Giuseppe) Iacono; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 8:45 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's name to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com