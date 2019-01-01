DAVID, Mary (Wanninger)

Deaths    Death Notices

December 30, 2018; loving wife of the late Joseph David; dearest mother of Diane (Ron) Christopher and the late Lynn (Jeff) Jahn; beloved grandmother of Brandy, Morgan, Aisha, Jeffrey and Jason; great-grandmother of Caleb, Cayden, Justin, Brooklyn, and Adaline. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Thursday, 7 PM, at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 981 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Missionary Fund at Calvary Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com

