Deaths Death Notices
DAVID, Mary (Wanninger)
DAVID - Mary (nee Wanninger)
December 30, 2018; loving wife of the late Joseph David; dearest mother of Diane (Ron) Christopher and the late Lynn (Jeff) Jahn; beloved grandmother of Brandy, Morgan, Aisha, Jeffrey and Jason; great-grandmother of Caleb, Cayden, Justin, Brooklyn, and Adaline. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Thursday, 7 PM, at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 981 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Missionary Fund at Calvary Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
