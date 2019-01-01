D'ANGELO, Emidio M.

D'ANGELO - Emidio M. Age 90, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Carmen and Italia (Chantelli) D'Angelo. Emidio was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a man of many accomplishments and was highly admired and respected. His zest for life, love for children and hardworking nature will forever be remembered by his dear family and friends. Emidio was the beloved husband of Marge (LaBarber) D'Angelo; loving father of Dennis D'Angelo, Denise D'Angelo, Duane (Danielle) D'Angelo, David D'Angelo and Donald D'Angelo; cherished grandfather of Jada, Jettie Lea, Deanna Rose, Dana Vincent and great-grandfather of Milo, Angelo, Elon and Lyric. He is also survived by his siblings, Lee D'Angelo and Mary Wicket; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Memorial Service will be held at the request of his wife and children. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. For online condolences visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com