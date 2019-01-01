CUNNINGHAM, Richard E.

CUNNINGHAM - Richard E. Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 29, 2018. Beloved father of Stacy (Michael) Forthman; cherished grandfather of Kayla and Logan; loving son of the late Frank and Alice Cunningham; dear brother of Barbara (Angelo) Abruzzino, Dennis Cunningham and the late Frank (late Jacqueline) Cunningham, Elaine (late Patrick) Beltz, Nancy (late Jack) Gorman and late Michael (Janet) Cunningham. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM.