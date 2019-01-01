CUNAT, Helen M. (Matthews)

On December 31, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John J. Cunat; devoted mother of Dr. J. Stephen Cunat and the late Frank M. Cunat; loving grandmother of Kaitlin L. Cunat. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, MD on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222.