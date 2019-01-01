CRAMER, Mary (Galatsos)

CRAMER - Mary (nee Galatsos)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 30, 2018; beloved wife of Andrew J. Cramer; devoted mother of Kristine DiPasquale and Ashley (fiance; Connor) DiPasquale; cherished grandmother of two grandchildren; loving daughter of Angela Loaninidou and Michael Galatsos; dear daughter-in-law of Deborah Cramer; survived by siblings Renee (Tim) Hoylman, Jaimee Richter and Michael Galatsos; former spouse of Thomas DiPasquale; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com