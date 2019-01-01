Share this article

print logo

Connecticut man arrested on drug possession charges in Jamestown

| Published

A Connecticut man was arrested Sunday on drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown, according to New York State Police.

Andres Gascot-Correa/ courtesy New York State Police

Andres Gascot-Correa, 33, of New Britain, Conn., was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances by ultimate users original container and unlawful possession of marijuana, State Police said.

Gascot-Correa was pulled over by troopers on Fairmount Avenue in Jamestown. While speaking to Gascot-Correa, troopers said they smelled marijuana coming from inside his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed one Adderall pill, two doses of LSD, a marijuana cigarette and a bag containing marijuana, troopers said.

Gascot-Correa was arraigned in Ellicott Town Court and held in the Chautauqua County Jail.

 

 

 

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment