CONCIALDI, Mark J.

CONCIALDI - Mark J. Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest December 30, 2018; beloved husband of Katherine (nee Snyder) Concialdi; devoted father of David, Nathan and Christopher; fond step-father of Anthony and Andrew; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren; loving son of James and Amelia (nee Pacitto) Concialdi; dear brother of Gary and the late Cynthia. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (January 5) from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com