CLEMEN - Drew F. Age 66, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, December 31, 2018; son of Betty J. (nee Driscoll) Clemen and the late Carl F. Clemen, Jr.; father of Andrew (Jill) and David (Christine) Clemen; grandfather of Zachary, Austin, Alyssa, Brayden and Alexander; brother of Susan (William) Petrillo and Sally (Alan) Stroka; uncle of Angela (Dallas) Robinson, Jennifer (Matt) Langhorst and Brad Stroka; loving companion of Cynthia Pullman. Drew was a 1970 graduate of Sweet Home High School and a member of Upstate New York MS Society, Calling hours will be held on Thursday (January 3) from 12 Noon until 2 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to MS Society or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com