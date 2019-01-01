BURKHOLDER, Mary A. (May)

BURKHOLDER - Mary A. (nee May)

Age 94, of the City of Tonawanda, Saturday, December 29, 2018; beloved wife of the late John W. Burkholder, Jr.; loving mother of Terry (Jack) Johnston, John (Diane) Burkholder III, James (Leslie) Burkholder and David (Nancy) Burkholder; grandmother of Ryan, Matthew (Vanessa), Jessica, Meagan (Jeff), Kelli, and Anastasia; daughter of the late Harvey and Bessie (nee Bailey) May; sister of Marjorie (late Robert) Scranton, Vivian (late Gordon) Tussing, Joan Beringer, David (Marjorie) May, and the late Bessie Schmidt, Madelyn Barry and Harvey May; also survived by two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Little Chapel of the Elms, in Elmlawn Memorial Park, 3939 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com