Buffalo initiative receives nearly $678,000 to combat street violence

New state funding will boost anti-violence efforts on Buffalo's streets.

Back To Basics Outreach Ministries has been awarded nearly $678,000 to support the Buffalo SNUG Violence Prevention Initiative, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Office announced Monday.

Back to Basics, which is run by the Rev. James E. Giles, is one of 11 organizations across the state to be awarded grant funding. Giles also coordinates a coalition of anti-violence groups in Buffalo known as Buffalo Peacemakers.

The SNUG initiative is aimed at combating street violence by using outreach workers to intervene in conflicts among at-risk youth and de-escalate situations in order to prevent further violence. SNUG, which is the word "guns" spelled backwards, stands for "Should Never Use Guns."

Also receiving funds are organizations in other communities across the state, including Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Hempstead and the Bronx.