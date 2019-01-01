[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills' QB room is set to maximize Josh Allen's development

The Bills' success in the near future will be determined by how far Josh Allen can take them. Developing him is the No. 1 goal of the franchise.

With that in mind, the team made moves to ensure Allen will enjoy continuity in the quarterback room as he enters Year 2.

The Bills signed veteran QB Derek Anderson to a one-year extension Monday, two weeks after inking fellow backup Matt Barkley to a two-year extension. Allen frequently mentioned that he enjoyed having some veterans around to mentor him after both players were signed midway through the season.

“Consistency is key, especially in this league,” Allen said. “Being able to have the same terminology, the same playbook, the same guys around you, that increases trust, it increases the knowledge that you have within the system, allows you to go out there and kind of not think about it too much and kind of just play the game."

Allen looks back on rookie season: He summed his year up like this: "It wasn’t great, it wasn’t terrible, but I did enjoy it and I love the game of football.” That's seems like a fair synopsis. The polarization of opinions on social media certainly seems to have made its way to most Josh Allen discussions, but there's room for multiple things to be true. Put as simply as possible, Allen showed some promise this year – perhaps more promise than Bills fans have seen from a quarterback in some time – but still has much to work on.

More Allen review: Mark Gaughan noted that Allen led NFL starters in percentage of deep passes, throwing 20 or more yards downfield on 19.7 percent of passes. Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky was second at 16.8 percent, followed by Seattle’s Russell Wilson (15.9), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (15.9) and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (15.2). Elsewhere, QB analyst Jim Kubiak wrote that Allen "has the potential and skill set to become one of the most weaponized quarterbacks the Bills have had since Jim Kelly." Which is true, though it's not a very long list.

Odds and ends from the Bills' season-ending press conferences: The Bills reiterated that running back LeSean McCoy is in the plans for 2019. Take it from GM Brandon Beane: "Early in the year, our pass game was not very good. You could see it. Teams were focused on, ‘Alright, if we stop 25, this team isn’t going to go far.’ While we did improve our pass game, our run game stayed stagnant for a lot of the year. Again, LeSean will come back in 2019 and we’ll go from there."

Bills players somber about locker room cleanout day: It's always disappointing when a season ends without a playoff berth. But Lorenzo Alexander managed to show off his veteran savvy even on locker cleanout day. “I’ll probably just clean up my locker a little bit to make it seem like I don’t have anything, so when the equipment staff comes around, maybe they’ll throw me something nice,” Alexander said with a grin. “Because if you make it look like you’ve got too much stuff, they won’t give you anything. So I’ll clean out what I have and, hopefully, I’ll have some cool stuff when I come back in here in April.”

It's official, Bills will pick ninth overall: There was some confusion over this Sunday night, but the beat writers had it right and NFL Research had it wrong. The Bills will have the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.