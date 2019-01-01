Allegany man, 19, charged with assault in stabbing of family member

A 19-year-old Town of Allegany man was arrested on assault charges after a family member was stabbed during a domestic dispute at a home on Buffalo Road early Monday, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports.

Sheriff's deputies charged Triston R. Heitzinger with first- and second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Olean General Hospital, treated and released.

Heitzinger was arraigned in Town of Allegany Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.