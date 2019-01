WISNIEWSKI, Marilyn

WISNIEWSKI - Marilyn Of Angola, NY, December 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Wisniewski; loving mother of Daniel (Ge Ge) and Kevin (Susan) Wisniewski Sr.; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Nicole) Jr., Daniela and Michelle Wisniewski. Friends may call Wednesday, from 4-9 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY where services will be held Thursday at 11 AM.