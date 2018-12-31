UB moves up to 20th in both major men's basketball polls

The University at Buffalo gained one place to the 20th slot in the Association Press Men's Basketball Poll announced on Monday.

UB (12-1) has been ranked in the top 25 for the last eight of the nine weeks of the poll this season. That's the most a Mid-American Conference team has been ranked in the top 25 since Ohio University made it for eight weeks in 1969-70.

The Bulls' only loss was to Marquette (11-2), which is ranked 16th.

Duke topped this week's AP rankings with coach John Beilein's Michigan Wolverines second. Virginia, Kansas and Tennessee rounded out the top five, which were the only teams to receive first place votes from the panel of 64 media members.

Coach Nate Oats' team will begin its defense of the MAC championship at Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The 9 p.m. clash will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. UB's conference home opener will be against Toledo on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena, the first meeting between the two since the championship game of the 2018 MAC Tournament in Cleveland last March, UB won, 76-66.

UB also stands tied for 20th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, up two places from No. 22 last week. The Bulls standing was helped by Arizona State's loss to Princeton and Wisconsin's loss at Western Kentucky. Those are two teams UB moved past in the AP Poll. Houston (13-0) of the American Athletic Conference moved in front of UB.

In USA Today ranking, UB gained on two Big 10 teams, moving even with Iowa which was 21st last week and Wisconsin, which was 16th.

Graham Couch of the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal had UB eighth on his ballot. ESPN commentator Dick Vitale had the Bulls 24th and John Feinstein of the Washington Post had them 19th. Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star did not vote UB in his top 25. Brian Holland of Holland WVLA-TV/WGMB-TV in Baton Rouge, La., has rated UB low all season and left them off his ballot for the second week in a row.