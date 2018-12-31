SPAGNUOLO, Eleanor L. (Harrer)

December 24, 2018, at age 89, beloved wife of 22 years to Joseph Spagnuolo; devoted mother of Frank Blonski, Bernie Blonski, Michael (Cynthia), Nadine, Liane (Peter) Michalski, Jamie (Sandra), Shawn (Jill) Spagnuolo and Renee (Lawrence) Paul; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Ann, Martha and predeceased by eight other siblings; caring sister-in-law of Amelia, Anna Maria and the late Mary Clara Spagnuolo. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be held Friday at 12 PM. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery to immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com