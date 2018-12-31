Ru's Pierogi, Community Beer Works to be featured on Cooking Channel

Ru's Pierogi and Community Beer Works will be featured on the Cooking Channel at 9 p.m. Jan. 1, during the third episode of the fifth season of “Burgers Brews & Que with Michael Symon.”

The highlighted dishes are Ru's chicken wing pierogi, and apple pierogi, paired with CBW's The Whale, a brown ale.

Filming occurred earlier this year.

The episode description from the Cooking Channel's site includes the following:

"Then in Buffalo, a brewpub takes the city's most famous export, buffalo chicken, and stuffs it into a scratch-made pierogi for an epic reinvention of the game day classic."

The Cooking Channel is available on channel 232 on DirecTV, 113 on Dish, 663 on Verizon FiOS and 22 on Spectrum Cable. Replay times for this episode include 1 a.m. Wednesday; 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15; 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.