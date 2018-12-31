RAY, Diane M. (Hart)

Passed away on December 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert K. Ray; dear mother of Michael (Tammy) Ray and Lori Ray; loving grandmother of Andrew J. (Felecia) and Brandon R. (Brittney) Ray; and great-grandmother of Emily, Greyson, Lauren and Isabelle; sister of Arlene (late David) Dunbar, Russell (Mary) Hart and the late James (Marilyn) Hart; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. The burial will follow the services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Ray was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for Troop 1227 for over 20 years, she was active in the West Seneca Senior Center and loved her dogs. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM