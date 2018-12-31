New locations considered for adult-ed program in North Buffalo

A popular adult-education program located in North Buffalo may be in line for a new home.

Buffalo school officials have raised concerns about the "structural and mechanical" integrity of old School 86 on St. Lawrence Avenue, near Starin and Kenmore avenues. They have cited a bad roof, poor windows and an old heating system in the building, which is now home to the Career Collegiate Institute, part of the district's adult education division.

"The big issue is that building is 1960s vintage," said Joseph Giusiana, chief of operations for plant services in the school district. "The whole building is tired."

Over the past year, district administrators have recommended shutting down the location and moving the program to space in another district building.

Riverside High School, specifically, was an option that was mentioned. That, however, also raised concerns among some School Board members, particularly Ferry District Board Sharon Belton-Cottman, who is worried about displacing students from a safe location and relocating them to a part of the city that could pose gang-related problems.

The Career Collegiate Institute provides classroom instruction for students ages 17 to 21 who have dropped out and are trying to earn their high school equivalency diploma.

The School Board has asked administrators to study the cost of moving the program to another building, as well as the feasibility of staying in the current location. The board asked for an update by Feb. 6.

"They need a permanent home for this group – as soon as possible," said Central District Board Member Paulette Woods.