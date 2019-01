MUCHA, Stephanie T. (Niciszewski)

MUCHA - Stephanie T. (nee Niciszewski)

December 3 2018; beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Mucha; sister of Mary Szymanski and the late Frances Raczyk, Anna Sikora and Peter and Anthony Niciszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews; friend of Thaddeus Bieniek. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Stephanie was a retired LPN from the Buffalo VA Medical Center.