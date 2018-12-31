Share this article

Mo Mo's Mongolian Grill & Sushi differed from Shogun, the previous concept at 7590 Transit Road, in the style of its live food preparation: Mongolian barbecue instead of hibachi. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

MoMo's Mongolian Grill, formerly Shogun, announces closing

Mia Hwang, owner of MoMo's Mongolian Grill since 2016 and Shogun, its predecessor at 7590 Transit Road, Amherst, for more than 25 years, has closed her restaurant.

Shogun was long known for the showmanship, family-friendly nature and variety of its hibachi dinners, before a 2016 concept change involved both a new name and a menu geared more toward Mongolian barbecue - read: stir-fry, which The News' Andrew Galarneau clarified in his seven-plate review in 2016. At MoMo's, hibachi entrees remained available from the kitchen.

The restaurant's final day of operation was Christmas Eve, confirmed MoMo's Facebook page.

