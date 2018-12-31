MARASCHIELLO, Anthony

MARASCHIELLO - Anthony Age 80, of North Tonawanda, Sunday December 30, 2018, at home surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mr. Maraschiello was born in Buffalo on October 19, 1938 to Joseph and Rose (DelMonte) Maraschiello. Anthony was a United States Army Veteran and a retired butcher for Tops Markets, Lewiston, NY. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Judith Mae (Schneider). Anthony is survived by his children Susan (Donald) Wildes, Rosemarie (the late Sonny) Denton, JoAnn Maraschiello, Joseph (Michelle), Anthony (the late Angela) and Mark (Carolyn) Maraschiello; brother of Phyllis (Thomas) Regensdorfer, Maryanne (the late William) Staffeldt, Joanne Stein, Joseph (Shirley) and Carole (the late Angelo) Iglesias; grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 20; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow. Guest registry at Wattengel.com