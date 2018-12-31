Letter: Miller is the covert architect behind the refugee disaster

Stephen Miller, 32-year-old trusted senior adviser to President Trump, is a quiet tornado. Vanity Fair writes that “Miller has been quietly gutting the U.S. refugee program, slashing the number of people allowed into the country to the lowest in decades.” Said a former U.S. official, “He is working behind the scenes” circumventing “the normal, transparent policy process.”

Miller’s other notorious accomplishments include the travel ban, the radical decrease in refugees, the separation of children from their parents, and even talk of limiting citizenship for legal immigrants. Millers’ uncle, his mother’s brother, chastises Miller for being the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of their immigrant family’s life in this country.

Millers’ hometown rabbi, Neil Comess-Daniels, says Jewish history is full of stories of refugees and immigrants, of people escaping from slavery into freedom. Judaism teaches people to refrain from cruelness and to struggle for the sake of all that is righteous. Miller’s actions at the White House have perpetrated “negativity, violence, malice and brutality,” the rabbi said. In particular, the “zero-tolerance” policy Miller helped craft was “completely antithetical to everything I know about Judaism, Jewish law and Jewish values.”

Senator Lindsey Graham says “As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere; He’s been an outlier for years.”

Miller comes up with language for the president, testing lines on a supportive, local audience before using them in a speech for a national audience. He encouraged the president to renew his call for the wall, a popular motif among his supporters.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo