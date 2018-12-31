Letter: Elected leaders must start working together for country

This time of year, is a time of peace, love and joy. It is a time to spend with family and friends. That is why I find it so sad to see the deep divisions in our country.

Hate, prejudice, fear and the rise in physical violence with so many mass shootings.

This is not the country I grew up in, nor is it the country I care to spend the remainder of my life in!

Our elected representatives refuse to work together to do what is best for us and the country.

This is our democracy, it is up to us to make them do their jobs, what we elected them to do!

The operative word is

! No one party can expect to have everything they want.

If any government official is proven guilty of a crime, our other representatives should not try to cover it up just because that individual is a member of their party. No one being, is above the law!

We are all entitled to our opinions and beliefs! That is America.

It is up to us the people to put this country back together. Race, religion, ethnicity, or individual beliefs should not matter! We are all made by the same creator.

That creator chose not to make us all the same.

My hope for this season is that we work to come together to restore America to the beacon of freedom and democracy she has always stood for.

JoAnn M. Calandra

East Amherst