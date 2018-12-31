Learn how to protect against identity theft

Consumers can learn how to protect themselves from identity theft and other financial crimes during a lunch session with a senior consumer fraud representative from the state attorney general's office.

In 15 years with the Bureau of Consumer Fraud and Protection, Karen Davis has worked on more than 100 cases, recovering millions of dollars in restitution for New Yorkers from businesses that defrauded them.

Her presentation, "Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud … Oh, My!" before members and guests of the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara starts at noon Jan. 10 at Scotch 'n Sirloin Restaurant, 3999 Maple Road, Amherst.

Reservations are due Jan. 7, and can be made online at www.lwvbn.org or by calling the League office at 986-4898. There is no charge to attend the program only.