Historical museum in Chautauqua County closing Wednesday for repairs

The Chautauqua County Historical Society-operated McClurg Museum in Westfield will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday as renovation work proceeds on the 200-year-old building.

Museum operators said the facility will not be available for tours while the work is being completed, tentatively scheduled for early February.

Structural renovations and repairs started last summer at the museum. Work is being done on the open walkway at the top of the winding stair on the second floor, which is being reinforced. The ceiling will be restored to its original configuration and will be replastered and painted on the first and second floors.

Work to the exterior of the building is scheduled for spring. The ground at the building's north perimeter is being excavated in order to waterproof the foundation, and the stone and mortar joints will be repointed, officials said. Twelve windowsills are to be replaced.

Funding for the repairs was made possible by grants from the Lenna Foundation, the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation and the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.