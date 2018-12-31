HAYES, Sandra J.

HAYES - Sandra J. Of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY. She was born in Burlington, VT, February 10, 1950, a daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Fletcher) Hill. Mrs. Hayes moved to Sanborn with her family in 1957 and graduated from Starpoint. While attending college in Washington, DC, she was a secretary for several senators and congressman. She later became an administrative assistant with IRR Supply Center in North Tonawanda for the next 33 years, before retiring in 2015. Mrs. Hayes was a member of the Open Arms Community Church and HOG. She is survived by her husband Stephen H. Hayes; three sons, Shawn (Andrea), Jay (Julie) and Clint (Kim) Hayes; five grandchildren, Autumn, Marissa, Owen, Miranda (Jason Nickson) and Zachary; two great-grandchildren: Kelsey and Juliana; a brother, Wayne (Kathy) Hill; three sisters, Sherrie (George) Peterson, Norma (Jerry) Steady and Lee (Kerry) Fye; also many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM, with the Rev. Jonathan A. Hunt officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to Niagara Hospice. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, Town of Pendleton, NY. For online guest register please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com