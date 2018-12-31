A Closer Look: Hutch-Tech High School

Hutchinson-Central Technical High School, known to Buffalonians as "Hutch-Tech," was founded in 1904 under the name Mechanics Arts High School and was housed in several locations around Buffalo until it relocated to this current site on South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The building has served as a learning facility for students interested in building design and construction, commercial art, engineering, machine design and electrical careers. Portions of the "H" shaped structure were remodeled and repainted in 2007. The Buffalo public high school requires an entrance exam for admission.