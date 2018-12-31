Hutchinson Central Technial High School, known to Buffalonians as "Hutch-Tech," was founded in 1904 as Mechanics Arts High School, then Buffalo Technical High School and was housed in other locations before moving to its current downtown location as part of a merger with Hutchinson Central in 1954.
The five-story brick-and-masonry Gothic Revival-style Hutchinson Central School was built in 1913 in the shape of an "H," some say to honor the Hutchinson family, which donated the land for the building. City Honors, Grover Cleveland, Hutchinson Central and South Park were all built within a year or two.
A light fixture on the old main entrance of the school on South Elmwood Avenue, which has 1,200 students. An admissions exam is required for enrollment.
A relief tile displaying u201cHSu201d protected by two dragons is part of the masonry in the auditorium.
The name of the school on the front entrance. u201cI love the building,u201d said Paul McDonnell, director of facilities planning, design and construction for the Buffalo Public Schools, who chairs the cityu2019s Historic Preservation Board.
The school's main entrance off Elmwood Avenue. u201cWe have so many beautiful marble features throughout the building, especially in the main entrance way, and the most gorgeous wood, particularly in the doorways when you come in,u201d said Peter LoJacono, a veteran Hutch Tech teacher.
The original ceiling in the auditorium, a beautiful display of stained-glass and light, was uncovered beneath an ordinary white suspended ceiling during the 2007 reconstruction.
The ceiling in the auditorium. "We have so many beautiful marble features throughout the building, especially in the main entrance way, and the most gorgeous wood, particularly in the doorways when you come in," said Peter LoJacono, a veteran Hutch Tech teacher. "The auditorium is a masterpiece."
Teachers at a staff meeting in the auditorium. u201cThe auditorium is a masterpiece,u201d says Peter LoJacono, a veteran Hutch Tech teacher.
The ceiling in the auditorium. "It's absolutely beautiful," said teacher Peter LoJacono said. "Why they would have covered it up, I have no idea."
Old plaque telling visitors where to enter.
The school was reconstructed in 2007, including new science labs, relocating the cafeteria to the ground floor and adding a regulation-size basketball court. This is the cafeteria and mixed use area where even the school's drill team practices occasionally.
A ramp-like footbridge was installed near the cafeteria to improve the traffic flow of students changing classes. The 2007 reconstruction showed you could take a 100-year-old building and turn it into a 21st Century learning environment, McDonnell said.
The recently remodeled gym (2007) that used to be an exterior courtyard changed the way the interior is used. The original "H"-shaped design worked well filling in one of parts of the letter H.
The recently remodeled gym that used to be an exterior courtyard prior to 2007. Sports teams are called "The Engineers at Hutch-Tech, which offers four engineering majors.
The recently remodeled gym with its regulation-size basketball court was an exterior courtyard prior to 2007.
Stairwell in the storied building.
First Class Stationary building engineer Josh walks up a flight.
Old stairways have seen many shoes from students for over a century.
The cafeteria food selection area. This was added during the 2007 remodel.
The original doors that separate the foyer entrance to the main hallway.
Gargoyles on the walls inside the entrance.
A 1913 stone shield saved from an exterior demolition was saved and repurposed and hangs on a wall inside the modern cafeteria.
Window doorway detail near the main foyer.
The library offers a simple message.
The library is bright and clean and ready for single researchers or groups.
An original bookshelf blends in well with the new features in the school library.
The library has plenty of sitting areas.
A plaque in a hallway honors alumnus Marine Lance Corporal Howard S. March, Jr., 20, who was killed in Iraq on Sept. 24, 2006. March was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp LeJeune, N.C. He was killed while conducting combat operations in Taqaddum, Iraq.
The flag at the school.
A tradition: Each senior class has a spot with a mural where students get to sign a brick. Staffers there claim that so many classes have passed through these halls that they're running out of space.
A 1911 plaque in a hallway commemorates the departure in May 1861 of the 21st Regulars to serve in Union Army in the Civil War with flag made for them by pupils of the Central High School of Buffalo.
The Main Office and waiting room decorated with "Make-A-Wish" stars from student and faculty donations pinned to the wall.
A suggestion box near the Main Office and waiting room decorated with "Make-A-Wish" stars from student and faculty donations pinned to the wall.
Portraits of former principals are many. The newest start from the left.
A walk-around bridge hallway connects wings around the gym area.
Solar panels line the roof for good energy practices and education opportunities.
The band room has produced many a fine musician.
The recently remodeled gym that used to be an exterior courtyard still displays the original walls of the exterior of the building.
Since the school prides itself on technical education, parts of the visible plumbing and electrical conduits are clearly labeled, offering students a learning opportunity.
Ceiling in the Main entrance of the school.
A plaque honoring teacher Mary Lovejoy in a hallway.
The school's motto u201cSkill, Knowledge, Poweru201d has always been the same and is displayed in several locations of the school, including this one in the auditorium.
Another banner poster in the auditorium gives a similar message.
A plaque honoring the heroes of "The World War" in a hallway.
A plaque honoring Principal Frederick A. Vogt, an early celebrated educator at the school until 1919.
A hallway on the first floor.
The checkerboard hallways loved by some, ridiculed by others.
Checkerboard-style tiles are all over the schoolu2019s hallways.
First Class Stationary building engineer Josh Adamsky stands by one of the four giant natural gas-fired steam heat boilers that warm the school in the cold months. They were manufactured in 1978 and installed shortly after.
A boxer's speed bag hangs near an important message in the school's weight room.
The recently remodeled gym that used to be an exterior courtyard prior to 2007.
Hutchinson Central Technical School on South Elmwood Ave, in Buffalo.
