Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Bills locker cleanout day
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to the press at the annual end of the year press conference.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to the press at the annual end of the year press conference.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to the press at the annual end of the year press conference.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to the press at the annual end of the year press conference.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas cleans out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas cleans out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard John Miller cleans out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush cleans out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams' locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson carries a box from his locker during the Bills locker clean out day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer packs clothes from his locker during the Bills locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander talks to the press while cleaning out his locker.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Wyatt Teller talks to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News while hanging out during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde packs his belongings during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips packs his belongings during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush hangs out in his locker during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy walked past the media and did not speak during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy walked past the media and did not speak during the Bills annual locker cleanout day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay talks to the press during the annual Bills locker clea out day.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 72
Smiles at The Wood Brothers in Town Ballroom
Niagara's not-quite-frozen falls
Quinnipiac 55, Canisius 42
Picture This: Journey to a Cure Gala
What you missed while sleeping: the super blood wolf moon
A glimpse of #EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Prep Talk Photos of the Week: Jan. 21-27
Photo:
1
/ 27
Monday, December 31, 2018
Members of the Buffalo Bills clean out their lockers and speak to the media on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, following the final game of the season.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Vic Carucci: Bills players somber about locker room cleanout day
Itu0027s official: Bills will pick ninth in 2019 NFL Draft
Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen looks better and better as Year 1 comes to an end
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article