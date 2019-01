Left Coast Taco in East Aurora: Cheap Eats

The word is out in East Aurora about the fresh California-style tacos at Left Coast Taco. Rolled tacos, classics like the Al Pastor and alluring Cali fries are some of the popular dishes at 603 Oakwood Ave. Left Coast has another location, inside Buffalo Iron Works, at 49 Illinois St. in the Cobblestone District.